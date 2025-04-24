Mendon highway superintendent resigns amidst sexual harassment allegations

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MENDON, N.Y. — The Mendon Highway Superintendent has officially resigned, according to the town supervisor. This comes after sexual harassment and workplace violence accusations earlier this month.

Last week, we reported about the Mendon Town Boards efforts to remove Andrew Caschetta from office. A report alleged Caschetta harassed female employees by calling them “promiscuous.”

According to the report, Caschetta also yelled at employees, gave them the silent treatment, and threw a chair when upset. An outside firm conducted an official investigation, which began in October 2023 and concluded last month. The first written complain was filed in August 2023.

Thursday, April 24, Mendon Town Supervisor John Moffitt announced Caschetta’s resignation. He sent out the following statement:

“The Town of Mendon has received and accepted the resignation of Highway Superintendent Andrew Caschetta.

I want to sincerely thank the employees, former employees, and residents who came forward to share their stories. It takes courage to speak up, and your willingness to do so helped bring about this change.

This is a chance to turn the page – to create a respectful, more supportive environment for everyone who works here. We’re already taking steps to support a smooth transition in the Highway Department, and we’ll be sharing details about interim leadership shortly. Town services will continue without interruption.

As always, my priority is the people of Mendon. I care deeply about this town and the people who keep it running. We have a responsibility – to one another and to our community – to rebuild a culture grounded in support, dignity, safety, and mutual respect. That work is already underway.”

