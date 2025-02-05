Mental health assessment reveals high levels of stress, burnout among first responders

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The results of New York State’s first-ever mental health needs assessment for first responders have been released.

More than 6,000 people in public safety roles, including law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services, and emergency communications, participated in the assessment.

The results are concerning. Over half of the respondents reported experiencing high levels of stress, burnout, anxiety, and depression due to their work. Additionally, 38% of participants reported symptoms of PTSD, and 16% admitted to having thoughts of suicide.

You can read the full assessment below.

In response to these alarming findings, the state is developing various wellness initiatives aimed at supporting first responders.

“Our first responders go above and beyond the call of duty to protect our communities — their wellbeing is a reflection of our collective strength, and we must do everything we can to support them,” Governor Hochul said.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.