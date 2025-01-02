Mickey Mouse and pals embark on a magical adventure in ‘Disney on Ice’ at Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Your favorite Disney stars are lacing up their skates and taking the ice at Blue Cross Arena for another “Disney on Ice” show in Rochester.

The show, “Mickey’s Search Party” will take Mickey Mouse and his pals through Captain Hook’s treasure maps for clues to find dear Tinker Bell — after Hook tries to steal her magic.

The search will take the audience through wintry Arendelle from “Frozen,” Andy’s room from “Toy Story,” Belle’s castle, and more.

The show features over 10 acrobatic elements, something the skaters have been practicing to perfect. One skater tells us the excitement of the audience is what makes them strive for perfection every show.

“That’s what drives us and pushes us to keep doing this and make every show just as special as we can for the audience,” says skater Aiden Elswick. “Whenever we see these children, and even their parents, standing up and smiling and clapping it pushes us to get up every morning and give it our best.”

The first of four shows starts Thursday at 4 p.m. If you can’t make that one, here’s a list of additional show times:

Friday, 1/3 at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday, 1/4 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, 1/5 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

