Micron, semiconductor facility planned for Clay, files for property tax breaks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Micron Technology this week filed its long-anticipated application for property tax breaks.

These are expected to total nearly $300 million for a huge semiconductor fabrication facility planned near Syracuse. According to Syracuse.com, New York State officials said the deal will require the company to make nearly $85 million in payments in lieu of taxes during the agreement’s 49 year term.

That would mean an estimated property tax savings of almost $284 million for the company on the proposed $100 billion complex which will be built in the Town of Clay.

The company said upon completion that it would create nearly 5,000 facility jobs and 4,500 construction jobs to complete the project. Local business leaders believe the company can attract graduates of Rochester area universities. The Rochester Institute of Technology is part of the Northeast University Semiconductor Network, a workforce development initiative started by Micron