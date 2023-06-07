Midday Bash postponed because of air quality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The first Midday Bash of the season is postponed because of the air quality health alert from the Canadian wildfires. A new date has not yet been announced.

Midday Bash aims to bring community members together for food trucks, games, and music at Parcel 5 in downtown Rochester. It’s hosted by the economic development organization Downtown Definitely. You can park at Midtown Garage off Clinton and Broad Street. Here’s the schedule and lineup of food trucks:

Wednesday, June 7: Chef’s Catering, Cookie Coma, The Meatball Truck, Melt Food Truck & Catering, Neno’s Gourmet Mexican, Roll’n Deep, and Uncle Buck’s Catering Company.

Wednesday, June 21: Agatina’s, Dar’s Delights Homemade Ice Cream, Eat Greek, KO-BQ, Me Gusta, The Poutine Truck, and Wraps on Wheels.

Wednesday, July 12: Cookie Coma, Eat Greek, Effortlessly Healthy, The Meatball Truck, Morgan’s Cereal Bar, Rob’s Kabobs, and Uncle Buck’s Catering Company.

Wednesday, July 26: Chef’s Catering, Dar’s Delights Homemade Ice Cream, Freddie’s Wood Fired Pizzas, Melt Food Truck & Catering, Morgan’s Cereal Bar, Red Osier/Cheesy Eddie’s, and Wraps on Wheels.

Wednesday, August 9: Al Dente Mobile Pasta, Ciao Down by Food by DeLeo, Me Gusta, Neno’s Gourmet Mexican, Rob’s Kabobs, Roll’n Deep, and The Poutine Truck.

Wednesday, August 23: Chef’s Catering, Eat Greek, Effortlessly Healthy, Freddie’s Wood Fired Pizzas

Me Gusta, The Meatball Truck, and Rob’s Sweet Tooth.

Wednesday, September 6: Agatina’s, Al Dente Mobile Pasta, Bubby’s Barbecue, Ciao Down by Food by DeLeo, Melt Food Truck & Catering, Rob’s Sweet Tooth, The Poutine Truck, and Wraps on Wheels.

Wednesday, September 20: Agatina’s, Effortlessly Healthy, Freddie’s Wood Fired Pizzas, KO-BQ, Neno’s Gourmet Mexican, Red Osier/Cheesy Eddie’s, and Rob’s Kabobs.