Buffalo area records its strongest earthquake in 40 years, no damage reported

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A minor earthquake was detected in the Buffalo area on Monday around 6:15 a.m. It’s the strongest earthquake in the region in at least 40 years, the Associated Press reported.

Erie County’s emergency crews haven’t gotten any reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake was magnitude 3.8, which is powerful enough to be felt but is unlikely to cause damage. The organization Earthquakes Canada reported a higher magnitude, at 4.2, which could cause objects to shake and minimal damage to buildings.

The earthquake was centered near West Seneca, a suburb to the southeast of Buffalo, and extended to a 30-mile radius. The USGS map shows that the earthquake weakened significantly in the city of Buffalo. The earthquake was also felt slightly around Niagra Falls and in Ontario, Canada.

In a Tweet, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the earthquake felt “like a car hit my house in Buffalo” and “I jumped out of bed.”

Western New York occasionally gets minor earthquakes from seismic activity caused by the Clarendon-Linden fault system, which runs through Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Allegany counties. The Buffalo earthquake was the only one detected in the northeast on Monday morning.

The Northeast States Emergency Consortium says that more than 550 earthquakes across the state were detected between the years 1737 and 2016. The strongest earthquake ever detected in the state was in September 1944 in Massena, NY along the St. Lawrene River. The 5.9 magnitude earthquake damaged homes and the local school and extended into Cornwall, Canada.