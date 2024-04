CHILI, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old from Chili.

Makayah Brumfield is 5 foot 1 and wears a long curly wig, past her shoulders. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black and gray crop top, a black jacket, and camouflage crocs.

Anyone with information that can help to find Makayah is asked to call 911.