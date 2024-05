ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Batavia Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Xavier Ricks ran away and was last seen on Friday, April 26 in Batavia. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Xavier is about 5 foot 11 with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information that can help to find Xavier is asked to call Batavia Police at 585-345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.