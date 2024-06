CLARKSON, N.Y. — Monroe County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Davion Diaz was last seen around 125 Sunset Center Lane in the Town of Clarkson around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He is about 5 foot 8 and was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt with compression sleeves.

Deputies say Davion is diagnosed with depression. Anyone with information that can help to find Davion is asked to call 911.