Missing: Boy, 17, last seen leaving The Childrens Home in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Benjamin White was last seen leaving The Childrens Home on 1751 Penfield Rd. in Penfield on Sunday night around 11:20. He had a suitcase and black duffel bag.

Benjamin was picked up by an unknown person in a dark-colored car and left the location traveling westbound on Penfield Road.

Benjamin is 5 foot 10, about 185 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and black ripped jeans. Anyone with information that can help to find Benjamin is asked to call 911.