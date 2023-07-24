Missing: Girl, 11, last seen at home in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriffs Office needs your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Cynthia Stringer (left in the picture) was last seen at her home in Chili at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She was last seen with her 17-year-old cousin Cheyenne Stringer who is also missing out of the City of Rochester.

Cynthia’s last communication was that she was getting on an RTS bus. Cynthia is white, 5 foot 4, 125 pounds, white, has blonde hair, and has blue eyes.

Deputies are asking people to call 911 if they have information that can help to find Cynthia or Cheyenne.