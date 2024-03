BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who is developmentally disabled and believed to be in danger.

Zoe Houghtling was last seen on Ashley Drive in Brighton around 9 p.m. on Sunday. She was last seen wearing a purple and blue t-shirt and she wears glasses.

Zoe is about 5 foot 5, has brown hair, and has brown eyes. Anyone with information that can help to find Zoe is asked to call 911.