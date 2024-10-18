Missing woman found dead in Genesee River, sister arrested

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The body found in the Genesee River has been identified as a woman missing out of Honeoye Falls — and her sister, an employee at a local school district, has been charged in connection with the murder.

Her name is Penny Busch. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said she was last seen at her home on October 6.

Watch the full press conference:

Deputies said it all started when they did a welfare check on Penny at her home on October 11. No one answered the door, and deputies were suspicious.

As deputies searched, they used K9s, help from fire departments, and drones. On October 14, they searched the Genesee River in Rush and found a body. The body was sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner and then identified as Penny on October 18.

Penny had two sisters and two children.

Deputies have arrested Penny’s sister, 53-year-old Jamie Busch, in connection with her murder. She’s been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Jamie works in the Honeoye Falls-Lima School District, but has been put on leave.

The district put out a statement reading in part:

“The recent arrest of a district employee on serious charges has deeply impacted all of us. We are shocked and saddened by the reports.

As a school district that prioritizes the safety of our students, staff, and community, we placed the individual on leave and fully cooperated with law enforcement during their investigation. For any inquiries related to this matter, we direct you to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.”

Penny grew up in the Mohawk valley and the sheriff’s office says she only lived in Honeoye Falls for about a year and a half .Her mother died on September 1. Penny and Jamie Busch are listed in the obituary.

Sheriff Todd Baxter wouldn’t discuss a motive behind the murder.

Jamie was arraigned in Mendon Town Court and brought to the Monroe County Jail on Friday without bail.