ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for a missing man, 29-year-old Eric Velez, who is believed to be in danger.

Eric was last seen on Sunday, April 14 around McNaughton Street on the city’s northwest side. He was seen wearing all black clothing and frequently goes to the west side of the city including along Dewey Avenue.

Officers are asking anyone with information that can help to find Eric to call 911.