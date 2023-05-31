Missing: Man, 57, last seen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police need your help finding a missing 57-year-old man.

Aaron Maurice Waters has schizophrenia and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen in Rochester on Friday, May 5. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and navy sweatpants.

RPD says Aaron may be in the Rochester area. He is about 6 feet tall and bald.

Anyone with information that can help to find Aaron is asked to call 911 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.