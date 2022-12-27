Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information that can help to find Troy, please call 911 or Irondequoit Police at (585) 336-6000.