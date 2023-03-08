Missing Person: 72-year-old Sharon Wade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Greece Police need your help finding missing 72-year-old Sharon Wade, who has dementia and may need medical attention.

She was last seen on Greece Ridge Center Drive in Rochester around 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. Sharon was last seen wearing a black jacket, bright green sweatpants, slippers, and wearing a brown beanie. She may be on foot or riding the RTS Bus.

If you have any information that can help to find her, please call 911 or Greece Police at 585-865-9200.