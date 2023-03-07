Missing Person Alert: 81-year-old Donald Brown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Greece Police need your help finding missing 81-year-old Donald Brown, who has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen driving on Providence Circle in Rochester at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 6. Donald was driving a 2015 gray Chevrolet Malibu with New York license plate number CDA-1442. He was last seen wearing jeans.

Donald is described as a white male, 6 foot 1, green eyes, gray hair, and 210 pounds.

If you have any information that can help to find Donald, please call 911 or Greece Police at 585-865-9200.