IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 62-year-old Isidora Pizarro. She has dementia and may need medical attention.

Isidora was last seen on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit around 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. She was last seen wearing purple pants, an orange t-shirt, and purple boots. She only speaks Spanish and is likely walking.

If you have any information that can help to find Isidora, please call 911.