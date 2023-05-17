Missing teen: Lorenzo Latvala Henderson last seen in Fairport

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Lorenzo Latvala Henderson was last seen walking at Perinton Park on 99 O’Connor Road in Fairport around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Lorenzo is about 5 foot 9, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with an anime logo on the back, white jeans, and white sneakers with a red Nike symbol. If you have any information that can help to find Lorenzo, please call 911.