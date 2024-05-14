Mobile DMV at Monroe Square seeks to make services more accessible

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Obtaining crucial documents like passports, IDs, or completing vision tests for driving permissions can be a daunting task for many, but a local initiative aims to simplify the process.

Trillium Health, East House, and Compeer Rochester collaborated with the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to host a mobile DMV at Monroe Square, intending to make acquiring these documents more accessible.

The mobile DMV offers an array of services right at Monroe Square. Upon entering, people are greeted by staff who assist them with their specific needs, including filling out paperwork, making payments, and taking pictures for identification purposes.

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo emphasized the outreach effort, stating, “This is really about meeting people where they are. We know there is so much important service delivery that happens here that reaches a lot of populations that might not be comfortable going to other places.”

The event is designed to lessen the burden of navigating the often complex and overwhelming process of obtaining DMV-related services. Romeo further highlighted the challenges faced by the public, saying, “There’s a lot of just bureaucratic barriers when it comes to DMV services. A non drivers ID, a drivers license, permit testing. A lot of these things are just not spelled out on websites and in pamphlets in a way that is very easy for people to understand.”

Additionally, the Monroe County Clerk shared news about the upcoming opening of a newly renovated DMV office in Irondequoit, slated for sometime this month, which aims to further ease access to these crucial services for residents.