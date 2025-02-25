Moe’s on Mount Hope Avenue in Rochester closed permanently

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Moe’s Southwest Grill on Mount Hope Avenue has permanently closed.

The Mexican restaraunt chain said there were various factors that led to the decision to close this location.

They said they continue to expand, opening new restaurants nationwide.

Rochester currently has two other Moe’s locations. One on Jefferson Road and the other on Monroe Avenue.

Some other Moe’s locations close by are in Irondequoit, Penfield, Victor and Webster.