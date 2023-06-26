Monday marks 16 years since Fairport graduates died in crash

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Monday marks 16 years since five recent graduates of Fairport High School lost their lives in a car crash.

On June 26, 2007, Hannah Congdon, Bailey Goodman, Meredith McClure, Sara Monnat, and Katie Shirley were headed to a family cottage on Keuka Lake.

Their SUV slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer on Routes 5 and 20 in Bloomfield. Both vehicles burst into flames. Witnesses say there was no chance of a rescue.

Since that horrific event, numerous events have been held to remember the young women and honor their young lives including the Fairport Angels Blood Drive which was most recently held on June 15.

The mother of Meredith McClure spoke to News10NBC about traffic safety.