Monroe County announces schedule for free rabies vaccine clinics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is holding free clinics to vaccinate dogs, cats, and ferrets for rabies. The first clinic is on Saturday, April 27 and the final one will be on Saturday, October 19.

The clinic is open to pets at least three months old. All dogs must be on leashes and cats and ferrets must be in carriers. State law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated for rabies by four months old. If owners don’t vaccinate their pets, they can be fined up to $200.

Vaccinations will be good for three years for pets with proof of prior immunization. For those pets without proof of previous vaccination, it will be good for one year. Here is the schedule for the clinics: