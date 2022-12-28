Monroe County appoints new assistant director of public safety

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A familiar face is coming back to Rochester to make our community a safer place.

George Markert has been appointed to be the assistant director of public safety for Monroe County.

Markert is the former executive deputy chief of the Rochester Police Department. He’s behind a review of probation policies in Monroe County that found major flaws and led to sweeping changes.

Kristine Durante was also appointed chief probation officer for the county. She’s been assistant chief since 2017.