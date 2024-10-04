Monroe County Board of Elections urges voters to ‘make a plan’ as early voting begins in three weeks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Early voting in New York starts in three weeks and the Monroe County Board of Elections is hoping to make it easier for voters to decide the best option for them.

“Make a plan to vote. Don’t wait until the last minute, it will be very busy, some of us remember 2020 still have PTSD from it. So, it will be busy. Make a plan, decide if you’re going to vote by mail, decide if you’re going to go to early voting decide if you’re going to go on traditional election day,” said Jackie Ortiz, Democratic Commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections.

Early voting begins on October 26 and the general election is November 5. People in Monroe County can expect postcards in the mail, with everything they need to know including deadlines. You still have a few weeks to change your address, register to vote, and apply for absentee ballots.

Currently in Monroe County, there are nearly a record breaking half million registered voters.

“At this point we’re probably well over 150 events this year, where we are actively out in the community making sure we are not only informing and educating, but that we are actually registering voters out in Monroe County. We take a lot of active steps ourselves,” Ortiz said.

If you’re voting by mail or absentee, you can track that ballot on the board of elections website. To apply for an early mail ballot or for more information, click here.

For a complete list of polling locations in Monroe County, click here.

The Monroe County Board of Elections has more than 1,500 poll workers this year. Those folks can make anywhere between $16 to $18 an hour.

