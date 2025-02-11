Monroe County DA announces investigation of local town supervisor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Following the sexual harassment allegations against Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans, the Monroe County District Attorney is stepping in.

Sandra Doorley announced on Tuesday morning she plans to investigate the “potential criminal conduct” of Evans herself. Evans is accused of making sexual comments to a female employee of the town last year, who ended up resigning in September.

An investigation report released in January by a law firm claims Evans compared the employee to his wife, commented on the outfits the employee wore, calling one of them a “little schoolgirl uniform,” and when the employee told him that she was exhausted and would probably just sit by the pool, Evans had said “don’t tempt me.”

Evans broke his silence on the allegations initially with a statement through a law firm representing him, but later verbally addressed them during a town board meeting Monday night.

“We all know politics can be down and dirty and full of unfair accusations. I’ve gone out of my way to rise above that,” Evans said Monday. “But in addition to being supervisor, I’m also a man of integrity and pride who’s been unjustly accused.”

Deputy Town Supervisor Paul Wehner responded, “This behavior does not reflect the values of our town. As public servants, we are committed to making and maintaining respectful, safe working environments for all employees, free from harassment, discrimination, and any form of inappropriate conduct.”

Doorley says she will be investigating Evans for possible criminal conduct to decide if any criminal charges are appropriate.

Read the investigation report:

