Monroe County expands Naloxone access to combat overdose deaths

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. – Monroe County has expanded access to the overdose medication Naloxone. County leaders said the potentially lifesaving drug is now available at 605 locations across the area.

County Executive Adam Bello says the availability of Naloxone is critical to help minimize overdose deaths.

“With an overdose situation, every second is critical and these overdoses occur in every corner of Monroe County,” said Bello.

Some of the places where naloxone can be found include the airport, Innovative Field, University of Rochester, and county buildings. The county calls them “Naloxboxes” and they look like this:

To find the Naloxone box closest to you, click this link. To read more about Monroe County’s “Project Impact,” click here.

Any local business interested in having a “Naloxbox” can call 585-753-5300.

How does Naloxone work?

Naloxone is the generic form of Narcan, which works quickly to block the effects of opioids on the brain in an effort to reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can be given as a nasal spray, get injected into a muscle, under the skin, or into a vein according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

For more facts about administering Naloxone or how it works, click here.

Remember, those giving Naloxone/Narcan or calling 911 in response to a suspected overdose are protected by New York State law. The Good Samaritan Law protects 911 callers from prosecutions for:

Possessing controlled substances up to and including A2 felony offenses (anything under 8 ounces);

Possessing alcohol, where underage drinking is involved;

Possessing marijuana (any quantity);

Possessing drug paraphernalia; and

Sharing drugs

The Good Samaritan Law does not protect you from prosecutions for:

A1 felony possession of a controlled substance (8 ounces or more);

Sale or intent to sell controlled substances;

Open warrants for your arrest; and

Violation of probation or parole.

Click here for the fact sheet of the Good Samaritan Law.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI