Monroe County focuses on de-escalation training for poll workers to ensure safe voting environment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s been a lot of talk nationally about safety measures at polling sites this election season. In some states, there will be armed guards, drones in the air and bullet proof vests for poll workers. But as News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke shows us, while there are safety measures in place here, it won’t be that extreme.

The folks at the board of elections have been training pole workers on several situations they may encounter during both early voting and on Election Day. They’ve also been meeting with local police departments and the sheriff’s office to do what they can to make both pole workers and voters feel safe.

“We’ve taught our polling inspectors what to do if they perceive there’s an emergency or if people are acting up, whether that’s a fellow pole worker, a voter, or someone walking in off the street, whatever. So they’re trained to de-escalate situations and they know when to call the police or not or when to call us for some kind of reinforcement,” said Lisa Nicolay, Monroe County Election Commissioner.

In years past, the only real problem has been electioneering.

“You are not allowed to wear or hold anything that has a candidate’s name on it or a party name on it. So, I cannot wear my Donald Trump hat in or my Kamala t-shirt into a polling location. However, I can wear my gay pride t-shirt, or my MAGA hat or anything that is self-expression, so that’s the difference. So, if it contains an actual person’s name or party that’s on the ballot that year, so someone could wear a Biden hat because he’s not on the ballot, but if it is on the ballot, you’re not allowed to wear it,” Nicolay said.

So, that can sometimes irritate people.

“If someone comes to a polling location, what we’ll do is say, ‘Hey.. can you just take your hat off, tuck it under your arm, vote and leave?’ We’re not trying to make a big deal either way. We’ve asked people if they don’t have another t-shirt in the car or a jacket to put over, some people have gone out and turned it inside out, came back in… those kinds of thing,” Nicolay said.

The sheriff’s office tells News10NBC its deputies know exactly where all the polling sites are in their patrol areas and can respond immediately if need be.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.