Monroe County holds summit Wednesday afternoon to help crime victims heal

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is holding a therapeutic summit on Wednesday to support victims of crime.

The summit falls on National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. It aims to help victims heal by raising awareness for victims’ rights and the services available to them. It runs from 1:30 to 6 p.m. and you must register here to attend. You can attend in person at 75 Stutson Street in Rochester or on Zoom.

The event is organized by the Monroe County Department of Public Safety, STOP-DWI Program, and the Coalition for Crime Victims of Monroe County. Refreshments are available at the event.

Workgroups at the event will include self-care, mindfulness, resiliency, multigenerational trauma, primary

emotions leading to anger, compassion fatigue, de-escalation, and more.