Monroe County K-9 gets cards and donations after emergency surgery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office K-9 has gotten cards, gifts, and donations from five different states after undergoing an emergency surgery.

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers says Ike is on the road to recovery after having an off-duty injury in February. He is expected to return to service in April.

Crime Stoppers says that the donations, over $10,000, are enough to cover the full cost of Ike’s surgery. Donations and gifts came from local schools but also as far as Colorado and California.

You can donate year-round to the K-9 Fund, which supports nearly 30 K-9s across Monroe County’s police departments, through Crime Stoppers here.