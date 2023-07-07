Monroe County launches survey for ideas about new uses for concessions stand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is asking residents to weigh in on the future of a former concessions stand at Ontario Beach Park.

The county launched a survey to get ideas about potential uses for the stand that’s been unused since the 2019 beach season. The concessions building was an eat-in coffee shop and later served as a walk-up

snack and refreshment stand.

The Monroe County Parks Department will use the survey data to recommend a new use this fall. You can take the survey here.

“This building has tremendous untapped potential and we want to hear the community’s ideas about how we can transform this space into a vital asset for park goers and residents of Charlotte neighborhoods alike,” said County Executive Adam Bello.