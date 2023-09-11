Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy arrested
PARMA, N.Y. – A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Deputies were called to a home on Burritt Road on Saturday around 6:28 p.m. for a disturbance.
They arrested Evonne Kushner, 37, of Hilton, who is a sergeant assigned to the jail bureau.
She’s been charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
She’s been placed on desk duty outside of the jail. The sheriff’s office says external and internal investigations are underway.