Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy arrested

PARMA, N.Y. – A Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies were called to a home on Burritt Road on Saturday around 6:28 p.m. for a disturbance.

They arrested Evonne Kushner, 37, of Hilton, who is a sergeant assigned to the jail bureau.

She’s been charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She’s been placed on desk duty outside of the jail. The sheriff’s office says external and internal investigations are underway.