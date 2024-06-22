Monroe County Sheriff’s Office celebrates graduation of 3 new K-9 officers

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has three new K-9 officers on the job.

The new K-9 partners graduated from training and were celebrated at a ceremony Friday morning. They will be involved in patrol tracking and building searches before moving to narcotics in the fall.

The Sheriff’s Office says it was able to add these three new members thanks to generous donations from Rochester Area Crime Stoppers.

