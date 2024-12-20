Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating misconduct allegations, fights between inmates

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating allegations of misconduct and reports of fights between inmates within the jail.

Officials have isolated those potentially involved to ensure the safety of everyone inside.

The Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and is conducting a separate internal affairs investigation into these allegations.

The Jail Superintendent is expected to address the media shortly, and we will update this story once more information is available.

