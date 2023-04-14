Monroe County’s public golf courses open Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Golf season is returning. Monroe County’s three public golf courses open on Friday following $1 million in improvements.

Durand Eastman Golf Course in Irondequoit, Genesee Valley Golf Course in the city, and Churchville Golf Course are all set to open. Opening day is named “Jim Carlucci Day” in honor of the local golfing legend who won championships at all three county-owned courses.

The renovations to the golf courses over the past year include improving the clubhouse bathrooms and a new irrigation system at the Churchville course. There is also a new pump station at Durand Eastman Golf Course.

You can book tee times here. Free permits for discounted green fees throughout the season are available for seniors over 62, active military, veterans, youth under 17 and golfers with a physician-certified disability. You can apply for a free permit at any pro shop at the county courses.