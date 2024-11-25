More than 2 million expected to shop at Eastview Mall in next month amid heightened security

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

VICTOR, N.Y. – More than 2 million people are expected to shop at Eastview Mall in Victor this holiday season. If you’re one of them, you may not notice all the ways police and mall management are trying to keep you safe.

Jesse Jackson spent some time at Eastview on Monday with his grandson.

“It’s a social thing because I just come to see people and shop and catch sales and stuff like that,” he tells News10NBC.

Jared Isman got a big jump on his holiday shopping Monday too.

“I try to get those Black Friday deals as well but I had the day off today so I figured I might as well come,” he says.

Both Eastview and Greece Ridge have law enforcers assigned directly to the malls in addition to the security teams and during the holiday season up to 8 additional officers can be assigned to each location.

Both malls have added several security cameras inside and outside too and some of those outside cameras have license plate readers.

“There’s been times when they’ve been alerted to vehicles entering the property that were stolen,” explains Ontario County Sheriff Dave Cirencione. The cameras can also be programmed to identify repeat thieves and alert security to any other possible crimes.

If you’re shopping at Eastview and see something that prompts you to call 911, the dispatcher may ask you if you want to use what’s called “Prepared Live”. It’s a new technology that live-streams what you’re seeing.

“When the caller clicks on the link, it allows our dispatcher to actually see the camera from the phone and it puts it on our screen at 911,” Sheriff Cirencione explains.

The technology has already helped to identify license plate numbers and suspects involved in crimes, including a smash-and-grab in the Eastview parking lot.

“It’s voluntary, it’s safe, it does not allow the 911 center access to anything private inside of the phone and as soon as that call is terminated, the connection is done and over with,” adds Sheriff Cirencione.

The added technology and manpower for the holiday shopping season seem okay with most of the shoppers News10NBC spoke with.

“It’s cool, I mean, you’re supposed to be safe here when you shop and enjoy yourself, bring your grandkids, and have fun,” says Jackson. “I quite literally just walked right into a cop when I was turning the corner, yeah, I definitely notice that there’s more and I’m glad for it,” added Isman.

