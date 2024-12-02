More than 200 tables of toys, collectibles on display at Rochester’s Village Gate Toy Show

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Toy enthusiasts gathered for the final Village Gate Toy Show of the year on Sunday. The event ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and provided a chance for the community to connect over a shared hobby.

The Village Gate Toy Show, a biannual event, typically occurs in March and December and has been a staple for over 30 years. This year, more than 80 vendors participated, showcasing over 200 tables filled with collectibles and toys.

For those who missed Sunday’s show, the next opportunity to attend will be on March 2, 2025.

