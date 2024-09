HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist died after a crash in the area of 5500 West Henrietta Road on Thursday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies discovered the crash at 9:03 p.m. and started life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, who died at the scene. Deputies said no other vehicles were involved.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released after his family has been notified.