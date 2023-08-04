Motorcyclist dies after hitting fence in Sparta

SPARTA, N.Y. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a wire fence on Thursday morning in Livingston County.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man, James Henry of Arkport, died at the scene. Deputies responded around 7:20 a.m. to the crash on Groveland Station Road near Hammond Road in the Town of Sparta.

Deputies say the motorcycle was traveling on Groveland Station Road when it veered off the road and hit a fence. The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the crash.