Motorcylist dies from injuries after crash in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Irondequoit Police Department said that at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, a motorcycle traveling southbound on Seneca Avenue, hit a car that was crossing Seneca Avenue, westbound, at Northfield Road.

The 37-year-old motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died at Strong Hospital from his injuries. Police say that it appears speed may have been a factor.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Names of the drivers will not be released at this time. Currently, no tickets have been given.