Much-anticipated Bar Bill on Empire Boulevard opens Friday

PENFIELD, N.Y. — Bar-Bill, the much-anticipated Buffalo-based restaurant, opened on Friday on Empire Boulevard in Penfield.

Bar-Bill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day at the former MacGregor’s restaurant by Irondequoit Bay. Bar-Bill’s owners told News10NBC last August about its plans to open its third location in Penfield. The other two locations are in East Aurora and Clarence.

Bar-Bill is renowned for its jumbo wings, beef on weck, and variety of drinks. You can see a menu for the Penfield location here.