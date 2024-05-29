Multi-agency chase that began in Irondequoit ends in city

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police chase on Wednesday morning that started in Irondequoit ended all the way at the Driving Park Bridge in the city. The chase involved multiple police agencies.

The chase started around 4 a.m. at Webster Manor Drive. News10NBC’s photojournalist captured the end of the chase, where a red Kia stopped on the bridge.

The people inside the car got out and tried to run but were eventually taken into custody. The Irondequoit Police Department is leading this investigation. We’re reached out to learn more about what started the chase.