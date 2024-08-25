Multiple back-to-school giveaways held in Rochester to ease burden on families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — With kids heading back to school in Rochester in less than two weeks, many families across the city are looking for new supplies for the school year.

While the cost of going back-to-school season continues to go up, one Rochester City School District commissioner, along with other organizers, is holding a giveaway to make sure students get exactly what they need ahead of September.

At the giveaway in the Tops parking lot on West Avenue, students are able to get new bookbags, school supplies, and even shoes. The event was pretty busy on Saturday.

But it isn’t the only back-to-school giveaway that happened over the weekend. At the Latino Youth and Development Resource Center, they held a similar event, giving away backpacks, food, and school supplies ahead of the new school year. They say they understand the burden can be a lot, and want to make the struggle a little less for families.

“With the economy so high, we’re having problems, people buying book bags, etc., for their kids. And this is a joy to be here with the community. And we have an outpouring amount of support out here today. And I really appreciate everything that you’ve done for our community and puts these things together for us and my children. Appreciate it. All the parents,” said Carlos Vargas, a worker at the event.

Just a few weeks after a car crashed through their restaurant, El Pilon Criollo on North Clinton Avenue also held a back to school giveaway. Families here received book bags filled with supplies along with haircuts.

If you missed those giveaways, the event in the Tops parking lot on West Avenue will go on until 8 p.m. Saturday night.

