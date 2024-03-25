Mural in Dansville will honor Red Cross founder Clara Barton

DANSVILLE, N.Y. — A mural project that will begin this summer will honor Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross who lived in Dansville.

Clara Barton founded the first Chapter of the American Red Cross in Dansville in 1881. Artist Melissa Stratton will create the mural to honor her legacy at The Event Space on 170 Main St. in Dansville. The project will begin on June 24 and it will be dedicated on Aug. 10. The dedication will include a reception hosted by Dansville ArtWorks.

The community is invited to help with the mural during a Community Paint Party on Saturday. Participants will be assigned areas to paint.