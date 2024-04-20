Music lovers camp out overnight for annual ‘Record Store Day’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Annual “Record Store Day” is back and some music lovers camped out overnight to be the first in line.

The event at Record Archive on Rockwood Street runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shoppers can have their pick at new and old vinyl albums, CDs, and merch.

Lines of people stretched from the front doors down through the parking lot, equipped with lawn chairs and blankets to make the wait more bearable. News10NBC talked with one man who set up at 10 p.m. Friday night, hoping to get his hands on a few rare albums. Luckily, he was first in line.

In addition to the music finds, shoppers will enjoy live music and a happy hour Saturday afternoon and can enter to win a pair of Marshall headphones.