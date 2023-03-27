Music of Duke Ellington celebrated at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Brockport Symphony Orchestra and the Bach Children’s Chorus brought the music of Duke Ellington to life at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Rochester.

It was a celebration of 100 years of Duke Ellington’s music. He was a central figure of the Harlem Renaissance during the 1920s and popularized jazz in Harlem.

“We continue to keep alive people who have paved the way for those who are yet coming. And we’re excited to keep the legacies alive. The legacies of our people who have done excellent work,” said Dr. Rickey Harvey, Rev. of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

The concert on Sunday was the kick-off of the Holy Week Celebration at the church from April 3 through April 7.