NASCAR fans descend upon the Finger Lakes Region for Cup Race at Watkins Glen

NASCAR fans have already started arriving at Watkins Glen International in anticipation of this weekend’s race. For the first time, Watkins Glen will host a playoff race, the second in the round of 16.

The Glen has long been a popular road course for drivers. It has big elevation changes, high speed corners and heavy braking zones. Teams will also be using a softer tire compound from Goodyear at this race, one that could decrease lap times by about three seconds as the rubber wears out. Stage breaks also return to the 2.45-mile road course for this race. Those will occur at the end of laps 20 and 40 with the race running 90 laps.

In addition to the race itself, the track has been trying to grow the fan experience over the last several years.

“That’s one of our main goals and missions, is the fan experience, the youth experience and just getting people to enjoy the motorsport industry,” says WGI President Dawn Burlew. “We have an expanded the kids zone, the experience zone, we’ve set up our merch haulers a little different to give people time to be able to go through them, ya know, there’s always great gear there for people to snatch up.”

Last year’s winner of the Go Bowling at the Glen race was Hendrick Motorsports’ #24 team, driven by William Byron. The #24’s crew chief is Rudy Fugle, a Livonia native.

“It’s always pretty exciting, the last four years being back in cup, coming back for the Watkins Glen race, “ he tells News10NBC. “It’s fun to be close to home and it means so much to have so much family there and try to be successful so it’s been a lot of fun. Getting the win there last year felt extra special.”

Fugle is hoping for a repeat on Sunday in order to lock his team into the next round of the playoffs.

See our extended interview with Rudy Fugle:

Current NASCAR Cup Champion Driver Ryan Blaney tells News10NBC he loves the Finger Lakes region and is looking forward to the race this weekend.

“It’s a great area and the track also puts on a really good show, and I think the fans there are, like, really dedicated racers and race fans. It’s going to be a beautiful weekend.”

Blaney is currently leading in points but wants the win to secure his spot in the next round of the playoffs.

To see our extended interview with Ryan Blaney:

NASCAR schedule for the weekend:

Friday, September 13

6 p.m. ARCA Menards Race – General Tire 100

Saturday, September 14

3 p.m. NASCAR XFinity Series- Mission Foods 200

Sunday, September 15