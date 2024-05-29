National Grid proposes rate increases; Here’s what to know

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — National Grid, the utility provider that supplies gas and electric to areas west and south of Rochester, has introduced a new proposal that would raise rates.

The utility company is proposing a 20% increase for gas customers and about a 15% increase for electric customers. National Grid says the goal is to cut back on emissions and strengthen infrastructure.

National Grid provides service to some 2.3 million Upstate New York residential and business customers. That includes all of Orleans and Genesee counties, much of Livingston County, and the edges of Monroe County. Nationwide, National Grid serves 1.7 million customers in more than 680 cities.

National Grid says the proposal would also increase customer assistance and energy affordability programs for people who have a difficult time managing their energy costs. It would also add more than 800 jobs over the next four years and hire local employees.

The proposal is still in the early stages. The next step is for the New York State Public Service Commission to review the proposal and vote on it. This will be a similar process that RG&E did last fall when it proposed increases. If approved, the change would likely happen by the spring of 2025.