National security correspondent answers our questions after Iran’s missile attack in Israel

Violence escalated in the Middle East Tuesday when Iron fired dozens of missiles into Israel. This is a sharp escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.

Israel and the United States have warned there will be severe consequences in the event of an attack on Israel from Iran.

JJ Green with WTOP in Washington D.C. is a national security correspondent. He joined us on News10NBC at to answer some questions.

